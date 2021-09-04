The Bachelor/Bachelorette

It’s not hard to understand why I thought I was going to hate The Bachelor/Bachelorette reality franchises, any more than it is for just about any successful yet trashy reality TV series. The genre is still thought of as a disreputable slice of time-wasting nonsense—not without good reason—but it’s also incredibly popular for a reason. The people making The Bachelor (and its spin-off) are very, very good at what they do. If you’re on the outside, it looks like it sucks; yet once you’re in, it’s hard to explain to the others you left behind. Is it mostly frivolous? Absolutely. Do you feel enriched by having watched it? Heavens, no. Does it often come across like the TV equivalent of a bad Greek-system college party? Oh, even when it’s trying to be classy. But those are also the reasons it can be so addictive and fun. To quote another famous fan of silliness: Turn on, tune in, drop out. [Alex McLevy]