What's on TV this week—What We Do In The Shadows, Territory Plus, Hasan Minhaj's latest comedy special, a new Tyler Perry show, and a doc on the Zodiac Killer.

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening from Sunday, October 20 to Thursday, October 24. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, Monday, 10 p.m.)

FX’s vampire comedy wraps up its glorious run with 11 final episodes. In season six, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) finds an office job on Wall Street, with Nandor (Kayvan Novak) secretly spying on him as a janitor. Meanwhile, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) fulfills her own corporate dreams, Laszlo (Matt Berry) becomes a mad scientist, and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) hunts for a new friend. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly.

Territory (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Australia gets a Yellowstone of its own in Territory, which is led by Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, and Sam Corlett. Set in the Outback at the world’s largest cattle station, the Lawson clan must fight to protect their home from gangsters and mining magnates.

Hidden gems

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

In his third stand-up special for Netflix, Hasan Minhaj talks about losing his The Daily Show gig, that scandalous New Yorker story, politics, self-improvement, and a family filled with young kids and aging parents.

This Is The Zodiac Speaking (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Ari Mark and Phil Lott direct the three-parter This Is The Zodiac Speaking, which further unravels a case that has fascinated people for decades (and was the subject of one particularly sublime David Fincher movie). The docuseries inspects clues and features new interviews to try and prove that the only named suspect, Arthur Leigh Allen, was indeed the Zodiac Killer.

Like A Dragon: Yakuza (Prime Video, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)

This video-game adaptation centers on a former yakuza member (Rayoma Takeuchi) who uncovers a conspiracy involving his best friend (Kento Kaku) that leads him back into the world of violent gangsters.

More good stuff

Poppa’s House (CBS, Monday, 8:30 p.m.)

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. star in CBS’ new family sitcom in which the happily divorced Poppa (Wayans) hosts a radio show and has to contend with a new colleague (Essence Atkins). Meanwhile, his adult son (Wayans Jr.) learns how to be a responsible father while reaching out to his own for advice.

Canary Black (Prime Video, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)

In this action drama, Kate Beckinsale plays a CIA agent whose husband (Rupert Friend) is kidnapped by terrorists. And the only way to save him is to betray her country. Canary Black features one of the final performances by the late Ray Stevenson.

Beauty In Black (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Tyler Perry’s Atlanta-set Netflix series follows Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), who struggles to make ends meet after getting kicked out by her mom, and Mallory (Crystle Steward), who runs a successful business. Eventually, the disparate lives of these two women intersect in unexpected ways.

Can’t miss recaps

The Penguin (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

The Franchise (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Shrinking (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Agatha All Along (Disney+, Wednesday, 9 p.m.)

Arriving now

The Neighborhood (CBS, Monday, 8 p.m., season seven premiere)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season five premiere)

Ending soon

Uzumaki (Adult Swim, Sunday, 12:30 am, season one finale)

The Legend Of Vox Machina (Prime Video, Thursday, 12:01 a.m., season three finale)

The Old Man (FX, Thursday, 10 p.m., season two finale)