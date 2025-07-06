Spinal Tap goes viral, Kate Bush-style, in upcoming sequel
Marty DiBergi himself, Rob Reiner, teases the plot of the upcoming Spinal Tap sequel, The End Continues.Screenshot: YouTube
Ask anyone on the street about the upcoming sequel to Spinal Tap, and they’d probably look at you quite strangely. Believe us, we know. For months, we’ve been conducting surveys with street people regarding the cultural awareness of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, and most respond with a casual, “Oh, didn’t hear about that one.” Part of that is because much of the excitement surrounding Spinal Tap these days is focused on the re-release of the original This Is Spinal Tap in honor of the film’s 41st anniversary. The other half is that there hasn’t been that much promotion regarding the film, its plot, or its release since its announcement. But The End will continue this fall, when Spinal Tap II hits theaters, hopefully to reviews that warrant a little more than two words.