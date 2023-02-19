What's on TV this week—The Company You Keep, Snowfall, Outer Banks

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, February 19, to Thursday, February 23. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

The Company You Keep (ABC, Sunday, 10 p.m.)



The Company You Keep - Official Trailer - ABC

Milo Ventimiglia loves a complicated on-screen romance. The Gilmore Girls and This Is Us star leads ABC’s new action dramedy, The Company You Keep, in which he plays a con man whose entire family is involved in a criminal enterprise. Charlie lands them in trouble when he falls for a one-night stand, Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who turns out to be a CIA officer. Naturally, they both have to keep their identities hidden while navigating their feelings. The show is based on the South Korean drama My Fellow Citizen and it features Sarah Wayne Callies, Tim Chiou, James Saito, Frida Foh Shen, and Polly Draper.

Advertisement

Snowfall (FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.)

Snowfall | Season 6 Official Trailer | FX

Co-created by the late John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, FX’s acclaimed Snowfall launches its sixth and final season. Set in 1983 L.A., the drama follows young drug dealer Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), who becomes a linchpin in the life of several characters, including a CIA operative, a Mexican wrestler, and a crime boss’ niece.

Outer Banks (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Outer Banks 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Get ready for more Pogues vs. Kooks because Netflix’s teen drama Outer Banks is back for season three. Set in the titular North Carolina coastal town, where there’s a social divide between working-class locals (Pogues) and rich seasonal residents (Kooks), Outer Banks follows a group of teens who team up to find out what happened to their friend’s missing father. The cast includes Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, and Jonathan Daviss. Look out for The A.V. Club’s review and additional coverage of the show this week.



Advertisement

Hidden gems

Melody (Prime Video, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Melody “La Chica del Metro” (Official Trailer)

Prime Video’s coming-of-age musical drama Melody is inspired by the real experiences of co-stars Yas Gagliardi and Sarah Lenore. The Spanish-language series chronicles their characters’ journeys in the industry and in reality TV. The show also boasts original songs and music videos.

Advertisement

Bel-Air (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Bel-Air | New Season | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Peacock’s Bel-Air is a re-imagination of the 1990s NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Jabari Banks plays Will Smith, a teen thrust into the world of Bel-Air’s gated mansions and racial tensions. Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones also star. Season two will premiere with three episodes, with the remaining episodes dropping weekly. Check out The A.V. Club’s review of the show this week.

Advertisement

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Thursday, 9 p.m.)

Grey’s Anatomy 19x07 Promo #2 “I’ll Follow The Sun” (HD) Meredith Grey’s Farewell

It’s the end of the road for Meredith Grey. That’s right, Ellen Pompeo is bidding adieu to ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy after 19 seasons of playing the character. As the show returns for its winter premiere, titled “I’ll Follow The Sun,” she’ll leave the hallowed halls of Seattle Grace forever. She will, however, continue to narrate the rest of the episodes. Who knows how Grey’s will look without Pompeo, but no one can fault her for wanting a break, right?



Advertisement

More good stuff

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO, Sunday, 11 p.m., season 10 premiere)



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 10 | Official Trailer | HBO

Late-night host John Oliver returns to Last Week Tonight with season 10, a.k.a. “the biggest, boldest season ever,” according to the show’s trailer. Oliver is, of course, known for his satirical, periodically insightful takes on world events, which have earned him Outstanding Variety Talk Series honors seven times in a row at the Emmys.

Advertisement

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal - Official Trailer - Netflix

Fyre Fest’s Jenner Furst and Jennifer Willoughby Nason are back with the three-part true crime docuseries Murdaugh Murders. The show follows the unraveling of South Carolina’s Murdaugh family dynasty, which began after five people died over a six-year period. And a lot of the evidence points to one man’s suspected involvement in the deaths or the attempts to cover them up. The docuseries looks at the family’s connections, influence with law enforcement, and how the family’s shattered legacy.

Advertisement

Can’t miss recaps

The Last Of Us (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)



The Bachelor (ABC, Monday, 8 p.m., season 27 premiere)

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey (Bravo, Tuesday, 8 p.m.)

Poker Face (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Shrinking (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Arriving now

American Idol (ABC, Sunday, 8 p.m., season 21 premiere)

The Equalizer (CBS, Sunday, 8 p.m., season three winter premiere)

Magnum P.I. (NBC, Sunday, 9 p.m., season five premiere)

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season three premiere)

Station 19 (ABC, Thursday, 8 p.m., season six winter premiere)

Ending soon

All Creatures Great And Small (PBS, Sunday, 9 p.m., season three finale)

Physical 100 (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)