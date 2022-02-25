Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, February 25, and Saturday, February 26. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Created by Jeb Stuart, this historical action drama is a sequel to History’s Vikings. Set 100 years after the original, the tensions between the Vikings and the English royals have reached a breaking point. Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter) set off on an epic journey across oceans and battlefields for survival and glory. In his review of the show, Dennis Perkins writes:

It’s a relief that, at least in this first of four planned seasons, Stuart doesn’t continue Michael Hirst’s sometimes cringe-worthy efforts to dramatize the first contact of the Norse and Native Americans. (Look for Corlett’s Leif the Lucky to pick that thread up if Netflix actually allows Vikings: Valhalla to continue.) But despite Stuart intermittently aping Hirst’s penchant for velvety court intrigue couched in cherry-picked, spottily recorded historical record, the broad strokes concerning religion here are especially explicit, as Vikings: Valhalla shows how bullying, swordpoint Christian expansionism inevitably trumps even viking berserker bravery.

Regular coverage

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

The Afterparty (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, 11:29 p.m.)

Wild cards

The Fame Game (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Created by Sri Rao, this Indian thriller is led by iconic Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene. She plays fictional superstar Anamika Anand, who mysteriously vanishes one day without a trace. The subsequent investigation into her whereabouts unravels the seemingly perfect life Anamika has formed for herself.

A Madea Homecoming (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Tyler Perry returns to write, direct, and star in the 12th installment of his Madea franchise. This time around, Madea is not putting up with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration. Keep an eye out for Craig Lindsey’s review on the site later today.

No Exit (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): College student Darby Thorne (Havana Rose Liu) is on her way home from visiting her mother, but gets stranded at a highway rest area with a group of strangers during a blizzard. She stumbles upon a kidnapped young girl in a van in the parking lot, which puts everyone in a terrifying life-or-death situation as they try to figure out who the kidnapper might be.