Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, June 26 to Thursday, June 30. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

Westworld (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m., season four premiere)

Westworld Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO

It’s time to come back online: After more than two years away, Westworld returns with its fourth season, which takes a seven-year time jump. What shenanigans will Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Maeve (Thandiwe Newton), and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) be up to now? Series creators have described the new episodes as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth,” so on par for what Westworld has been so far. Oh, and the series will now include an amusement park modeled after the American mafia in the 1930s. The A.V. Club will recap episodes weekly.

Advertisement

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m., season two premiere)



Only Murders in the Building Season 2 | Trailer | Hulu

Hulu is taking us back to the Upper West Side’s most dangerous residential building, the Arconia. In season two of Only Murders In The Building, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) begin a sequel to their popular true-crime podcast in an effort to prove that they aren’t the ones who killed Bunny Folger. Cara Delevingne joins the cast as Mabel’s love interest, and other new additions include Amy Schumer, Michael Rapaport, and Shirley MacLaine. Look out for The A.V. Club’s weekly recaps.

G/O Media may get a commission Grab three styles! JACHS NY Summer Pack Almost 200 options to choose from

Summer has officially arrived, so experiment with new patterns and shorter inseams at this very nice price. Buy for $69 at JACHS NY Use the promo code 3PK Advertisement

Hidden gems

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy | Official Trailer | Netflix

In her second Netflix stand-up special (a follow-up to Lower Classy), comedian and actor Cristela Alonzo talks about living the American Dream in her forties, her first gyno visit, and the importance of family. Middle Classy is directed and co-produced by Page Hurwitz.

Advertisement

Secrets Of The Oligarch Wives (Paramount+, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

“Secrets of the Oligarch Wives” | Official trailer

In this documentary, which aired on CBS and will stream on Paramount+, several women risk their lives by speaking out about their billionaire partners, the same men who put Russian President Vladimir Putin in charge of, well, everything.

Advertisement

Endangered (HBO, Tuesday, 9 p.m.)

Endangered | Official Trailer | HBO

This doc chronicles a year in the life of four journalists living and working in democratic countries where freedom of the press has historically been considered a “given.” Yet with the rise of “fake news” as a concept and as world leaders brazenly denigrate the fourth estate, distrust of traditional media is on the rise. Endangered follows the journalists as they navigate these issues.

Advertisement

More good stuff

BET Awards (BET, Sunday, 8 p.m.)

WizKid Is On The Road To The BET Awards | BET Awards ‘22

The 2022 BET Awards, which celebrate Black excellence across all mediums and forms of pop culture, will be hosted by actor Taraji P. Henson. Live performers this year include Chance the Rapper, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, and Ella Mai. Among the nominees in TV and film are Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson, Mary J. Blige, and Zendaya.

Advertisement

The Chi (Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m., season five premiere)

The Chi Season 5 (2022) Official Trailer | June 24 | SHOWTIME

Created by Lena Waithe, this drama is set on the South Side of Chicago and follows the lives of four people who get connected to each other in fateful ways. In season five, which seems to be all about finding romance, Emmett (Jacob Latimore) forges a new path in his relationship, Kevin (Alex Hibbert) finds love where he least expects, and Jake (Michael V. Epps) and Jemma (Judae’a Brown) navigate life as a couple.

Advertisement

The Upshaws (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)



The Upshaws | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix

Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes’ family comedy returns for its 10-episode second season. The show follows a blended family from Minneapolis, spearheaded by Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), who is married to his high-school sweetheart Regina (Kim Fields). They share three kids, but Bennie also has another son from when he and Regina were on a break, which created some complex (and apparently funny) family situations.

Advertisement

Cant-miss recaps

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (Paramount+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

Ms. Marvel (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Ending soon

Duncanville (FOX, Sunday, 9 p.m., season three finale)

Superman & Lois (The CW, Tuesday, 8 p.m., season two finale)

The Flash (The CW, Wednesday, 8 p.m., season eight finale)