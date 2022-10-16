Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, October 16 to Thursday, October 20. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

The School For Good And Evil (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

The School for Good and Evil | One Week Countdown | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix

Paul Feig directs the fantasy film The School For Good And Evil, based on Soman Chainani’s novel of the same name. The stacked ensemble includes Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett, Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, and Laurence Fishburne. The story is about BFFs Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), who are kidnapped and taken to the titular school. As they try to figure out a way to return home, their friendship is put to the test. The A.V. Club’s review will be up next week.

Documentary Now! (IFC, Wednesday, 10 p.m.)



Documentary Now! Season 4 Trailer | ‘53rd Season’

Documentary Now! fans are in for a treat. Helen Mirren returns to host the long-awaited fourth season. The six new episodes will spoof documentaries like The September Issue, When We Were Kings, Burden Of Dreams, 3 Salons At The Seaside, Beaches Of Agnes, and Gleaners And I. Series co-creators Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas will star alongside cameos from Cate Blanchett, Nicholas Braun, Alexander Skarsg​​ård, and Jonathan Pryce. The A.V. Club will be recapping the show weekly.

American Horror Story: New York City (FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.)



American Horror Story: NYC | Season 11 Teaser - Sanguine | FX

It’s that time of the year again: A new installment of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story is here. The 11th season gets the tagline New York City, and covers a deadly year when mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city as a doctor makes a frightening discovery. Regular AHS cast members like Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Leslie Grossman, Patti LuPone, and Sandra Bernhard return for the anthology. Season 11 will debut with two of the 10 episodes, with two more airing every week after that. As a reminder, AHS has been renewed through season 13.

Hidden gems

The Rebellious Life Of Mrs. Rosa Parks (Peacock, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Co-produced by journalist Soledad O’Brien, The Rebellious Life Of Mrs. Rosa Parks is based on Jeanne Theoharis’ biography about the life and achievements of activist Rosa Parks. It will feature archival footage illuminating her battle against racial injustice and inequality, as well as special interviews.



The Fastest Woman On Earth (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



The Fastest Woman On Earth | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Filmed over more than seven years since 2013, The Fastest Woman On Earth chronicles the life of professional racer Jessi Combs. Her dream of breaking land speed records is within reach after she is approached to be the driver of a custom-built car (one that’s repurposed from a fighter jet). As her body and relationships suffer, Jessi strives to be the “fastest woman” on the planet.

Inside Amy Schumer (Paramount+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Inside Amy Schumer | Season 5 | “Colorado” | Paramount+

It’s been almost six years since Inside Amy Schumer last aired, and no one really asked for it, but actor and comedian Amy Schumer is bringing her sketch series back for five new episodes on Paramount+. It will debut with two new outings, followed by the remaining three dropping every week. The show will feature appearances from Tim Meadows, Olivia Munn, and Ellie Kemper.



More good stuff

Annika (PBS, Sunday, 10 p.m.)

Annika Trailer

British series Annika will make its U.S. debut on PBS. The six-part crime drama follows Scottish police officer Annika Strandhed (Nicola Walker), who shares a fraught bond with her teenage daughter after her transfer to Glasgow’s homicide unit. She investigates a case where the coastguard finds a body, and the only suspect is killed in a hit-and-run. Annika has been renewed for season two.



The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! (Hulu, Monday, 12:01 a.m.)



The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! | Official Trailer | Hulu

Co-created by Solar Opposites’ Justin Roiland, The Paloni Show! returns for a Halloween special on Hulu. Roiland voices Leroy Paloni, the oldest sibling who wants to host a reality show. Meanwhile, his sibling Reggie (Zach Hadel) tends to let his temper get in the way of doing his job as a host. Pamela Adlon voices their sister, Cheruce, the alienated middle child who holds a grudge against her brothers for not embracing her ideas.

Waffles + Mochi: Restaurant (Netflix, Monday, 3:01 a.m.)



Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant Trailer | Netflix Jr

Waffles and Mochi, the beloved TV puppets, return in this new series called Waffles +Mochi: Restuaurant. In this season, they turn into chefs at their casual new spot for families. Several famous guest stars are expected to stop by, including former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Can’t miss recaps

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.)

House Of The Dragon (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

Andor (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Atlanta (FX, Thursday, 10 p.m.)

Arriving now

Step Up: High Water (Starz, Sunday, 10 p.m., season three premiere)

The Vow (HBO, Monday, 9 p.m., season two premiere)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m., season six premiere)

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m., season three premiere)

One Of Us Is Lying (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season two premiere)

Ending soon

Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark, Sunday, 8 p.m., series finale)

Chefs Vs. Wild (Hulu, Monday, 12:01 a.m., season one finale)

Little Demon (FXX, Thursday, 10 p.m., season one finale)