Ryan Murphy reportedly eyes Lizzie Borden for fourth season of misunderstood, sexy Monsters

Ryan Murphy is doubling down on patricide. Variety reports that for the fourth season of Monster, his breakout Netflix true-crime drama series about hot, misunderstood killers, like Jeffrey Dahmer, we guess, Murphy is diving into the mysterious case of Lizzie Borden, who was accused and later acquitted of the murder of her father and stepmother. However, Netflix has not officially ordered a fourth season of Monster, so take this with a grain of salt for the time being. The third season of Monster will follow the career of serial killer Ed Gein, who very sexily made household items out of his victims’ flesh in the 1950s. While the Gein case was pretty cut and dry, Borden’s is more akin to the Menendez murders, which Murphy examined last season. The very popular Menendez season coincided with former L.A. District Attorney George Gascón’s attempt to reopen the Menendez case for re-election purposes.