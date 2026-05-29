White House proves it can even make "aliens.gov" depressing

A couple of months back, we noted—along with several other amateur government weirdness observers—that the official online infrastructure for the United States government had registered an “aliens.gov” domain for itself. While not meaning anything in its own right, the registration was strange enough that we foolishly cultivated a hope that it might lead to one of those “1 time out of 100” things where Donald Trump’s mixture of a short-attention span, disrespect for national secrecy, and his general huckster nature might produce something genuinely entertaining. (Trump had, after all, joked about declassifying some of the government’s various UFO records not all that long before.) All of which just goes to show that anybody can get fooled if they really want to be fooled, because, wouldn’t you know it, the White House rolled out “aliens.gov” today, and it’s so much more depressing than grainy weather balloon footage or the dashboard cam of a drunk cropduster.

Because of course, when this administration talks “aliens,” it doesn’t mean little green men, but undocumented immigrants—and in the most dehumanizing ways possible. As those who navigate to the domain (which redirects to a new “Aliens Declassified” page on the White House’s web site) will see, if they want to, the aliens.gov page doesn’t simply have cherry-picked statistics about crimes committed by illegal immigrants: It presents them with a deliberately “spooky” atmosphere cribbed from movie posters and the X-Files intro, promising that “They Walk Among Us” and that “The truth is no longer out there. It is right here.”

Given almost any other subject matter, there’s be something borderline charming about the apparatus of the country’s vast propaganda machine being turned toward this Spirit Halloween attempt at political fearmongering, which notes in glowing green font that illegal immigrants “arrived under the cover of darkness” and “do not belong here.” But this shit is, honestly, pretty stomach-turning, as the site shows an arrest map by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, before concluding with the grotesque, humanity-erasing statement that “If you’ve witnessed an Alien abduction, do not be alarmed. The Alien is in good hands. We will take care of it… and return it safely to its place of origin,” followed by a link to the ICE tip line.

It just goes to show: “Chaotic and goofy”” isn’t automatically the same as “fun,” and some people in this world will never choose to be fun when they can opt to be cruel instead. Seriously: We just wanted to see some goddamned flying saucers without being reminded how lousy Earth is at the moment; was that really too much to ask?