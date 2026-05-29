White House proves it can even make "aliens.gov" depressing
Donald Trump may have joked about declassifying UFO records, but the new "aliens.gov" domain is depressingly close to home.The White House scene from Independence Day, Screenshot: YouTube
A couple of months back, we noted—along with several other amateur government weirdness observers—that the official online infrastructure for the United States government had registered an “aliens.gov” domain for itself. While not meaning anything in its own right, the registration was strange enough that we foolishly cultivated a hope that it might lead to one of those “1 time out of 100” things where Donald Trump’s mixture of a short-attention span, disrespect for national secrecy, and his general huckster nature might produce something genuinely entertaining. (Trump had, after all, joked about declassifying some of the government’s various UFO records not all that long before.) All of which just goes to show that anybody can get fooled if they really want to be fooled, because, wouldn’t you know it, the White House rolled out “aliens.gov” today, and it’s so much more depressing than grainy weather balloon footage or the dashboard cam of a drunk cropduster.