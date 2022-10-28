When The White Lotus debuted last year on HBO no one knew it would become a hit, let alone an ongoing anthology—including creator Mike White. He originally wrote it as a one-off limited series, but when the show took off with both viewers and critics, he went back to the drawing board. We’re about to get another season of social satire aimed at rich, privileged white people with a new scenic backdrop and a (mostly) new cast of detestable yet compelling characters. Can the next installment capture that same magic? You’ll have to tune in for the season-two premiere on October 30 to find out.
Season two kicks things off in Sicily with another dead body, and then tops that with a hint of more deaths to come. The new guests include a mismatched pair of couples traveling together, three generations of men looking to connect with their Sicilian roots, and season one’s Tanya McQuoid (Emmy-winner Jennifer Coolidge), on vacation with her husband and her assistant. Read on to find out more about them and the other characters we’ll be meeting this season.