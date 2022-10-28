Tanya McQuoid-Hunt and Greg Hunt

Jennifer Coolidge is back as Tanya, and she’s now married to Greg (Jon Gries), the guy she met in Hawaii from the BLM (that’s Bureau of Land Management). In case you need a refresher, last season Tanya came to the White Lotus resort in Maui to spread her mother’s ashes. She formed a connection with the manager of the hotel spa and expressed interest in going into business with her, but ultimately let her down. Tanya inherited her money from her parents, whom she says mentally abused her. When Greg shows interest in her she warns him that she’s basically a bottomless pit of neediness and gives him an out before they get any more involved.



Greg obviously didn’t take that exit, and now may regret his decision. At the time, he believed he was dying of some mysterious illness, but that seems to have cleared up now. Tanya, on the other hand, hasn’t healed at all since we last saw her. She’s still completely self-absorbed and a total mess of a human. She senses that something is off in her marriage but doesn’t know how to fix it. Greg doesn’t give her much to go on, either. At times he’s dismissive, while at other times he’s accommodating, but he’s almost always distant. The harder she tries to hold on, the more he pulls away. It’s an old, familiar dynamic, even to Tanya, but it’s always a little heartbreaking to watch.