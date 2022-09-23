Fresh off of an impressive 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins—including writing and directing trophies for show creator Mike White—The White Lotus is readying to return with more misadventures of the rich and privileged. White has said that he originally conceived of the satirical series as an anthology, with each season taking place at a different hotel in the White Lotus resort chain. Season two will have a new location and new characters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of everyone from season one. Read on for more details on what to expect in the critically acclaimed show’s sophomore outing.



Some Quick Facts:

The White Lotus season two will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Oct. 30, 2022

There will be seven episodes of The White Lotus: Sicily, one more than the six we got in season one

As the new season’s subtitle indicates, it will be set in Italy at the Sicilian location of the White Lotus resort chain

Advertisement

HBO announced the premiere date on its official Twitter account with a video that’s somewhat reminiscent of the first season’s opening credits, which featured tropical wallpaper themed to the suites the characters occupied during their stay. The more you looked at the images, the more ominous they became. It looks like that idea, as well as the theme music, has been adapted to fit the new Italian venue.

G/O Media may get a commission 38% Off Echo Show 8 Alexa?

Has an 8" HD touchscreen which can let you watch shows, stream things, or even make video calls thanks to the 13 MP camera, you can also use it to control other smart devices in your home with ease, and even display photos if you want to as a digital photo frame. Buy for $80 from Amazon Advertisement

Who’s returning from season one?

Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge will be back as Tanya, one of several guests vacationing at the elite Sicilian location of The White Lotus Resort and Spa. She’s now married to Greg (Jon Gries), another character we first met in season one. He was her former neighbor at the Hawaii hotel, who was there to fish with his buddies from the BLM (that’s the Bureau of Land Management, not Black Lives Matter, as Tanya originally thought). She’s bringing an assistant along with her this time (Haley Lu Richardson), which Greg isn’t too happy about.

Advertisement

Coolidge also appeared in a special promotional spot for the fictional chain’s membership club, the “Blossom Circle,” which offers some early glimpses of the Italian resort.

The White Lotus: Blossom Circle | Official Promo | HBO

New names on the guest list

F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, and Adam DiMarco will play grandfather, father, and son respectively, who have come to Sicily to “explore their ancestral roots,” as HBO put it in the official character descriptions.

Advertisement

Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe play Harper and Ethan Spiller, a newly successful couple on vacation with Ethan’s wealthy college roommate Cameron, played by Theo James, and Cameron’s wife Daphne, a stay-at-home mom played by Meghann Fahy.

Advertisement

Tom Hollander plays Quentin, an English ex-pat taking a holiday with his charismatic nephew, played by Leo Woodall, and a group of friends.



Sabrina Impacciatore takes over the role of hotel manager from Emmy winner Murray Bartlett. Like Armond (at least when he was sober), her character Valentina runs a tight ship and demands exceptional service from her staff.

Advertisement

Other characters in the mix

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco play local girls who frequent the resort, each for their own reasons. Mia (Grannò) is a talented singer chasing her big break, while Lucia (Tabasco) mingles with the guests in search of employment opportunities.

Advertisement

Where was season two filmed?

The production used another Four Seasons property to stand in for The White Lotus this season. The real hotel is the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily. It’s just as luxurious and beautiful, in its own way.

Advertisement

Will it carry on the themes of season one?

While still examining the blind spots of the upper class, the focus this season won’t be on the harms of colonialism, as it was in Hawaii. The show will continue to dig into gender and sexual politics, though, and the ways in which money complicates those issues. According to Mike White, “It definitely feels like White Lotus; the theme is different. It’s not about power dynamics, more men and women and sexual politics.” He has said that he took inspiration from a 12th-century legend about an Italian woman who angrily beheads her lover when she finds out he’s married. So perhaps there will be another murder plot this season.

Advertisement

There’s still time to catch up on season one before it starts

All of the episodes of The White Lotus season one are available right now on HBO Max. You probably don’t need to have seen it all to be able to follow the new stories in The White Lotus: Sicily, but it’s still worth checking it out if you haven’t seen it yet.