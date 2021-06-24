Why Women Kill’s enviable female rivalry heats up

Photo : Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

For a show with such a unified sense of style— nary a misstep when it comes to costumes, decoration, or overall setting—Why Women Kill has a tough time tying together its various storylines. (Yes, I say that under a picture of one of Rita’s many rooms, this one filled with stuffed wild cats, so on t he nose that I loved it.) Part of the “problem” is that its two female lea ds—Allison Tolman (A lma) an d Lana Parrilla (Rita) —are so sensational, that any scene involving the two of them is such a treat, it just leaves the viewer wanting more. Last week, Rita and Alma opened u p to each other about the surprising wants and insecurities they have in common. But that brief truce was dashed when Rita realized that Alm a’s daughter Dee was the same woman Scooter cheated on her with. We saw Rita’s cruelty reach devastating new heights this episode, and while Alma isn’t at her same strength level yet, we can likely look forward to Alma stretching her newfound evil wings over the latter half of the season.

But the showdown between Alma and R ita is such a high point , all the other sto rylines can’t help bu t pale in comparison. Watch Tolman as Alma marches into Rita’s dressing room clutching the upper hand for only the briefest of moments. Parrilla’s Rita, like a true master villain, toys with her lik e the cat with the proverbial mouse, letting her enjoy her nanosecond of power before snatching it all away. Sure, Alma probably still has th e upper hand—revealing Rita’s affair wi th Scooter woul d undoubtedly be devastating to her on a nu mber of levels, including financially and socially, no matter who the source is —but the formerly typ ical housewife is not yet savvy enough to realize this. So when R ita threatens her right back—promising to put her husband’s pract ice and her daughter in peril—Alma’s resolve crum bles almost immediately. It’s devastating, but far and away the most enjoyable scene of this Why Women Kill episode to witness, thanks to both capti vating performers .

Especially since, knowing what we already know about Alma, she won’t stay down for long. Jack Davenport’s narration of Alma remembering that she’s married to a serial killer is downright chilling, and bodes well for the rest of the season as we’re bound to see Rita Castillo finally get her comeuppance, hopefully in painful, drawn-out incremen ts.

Unfortunately, Why Women Kill’s other plot threads just aren’t that compelling. The most grievous offender is Vern and Dee’s love story. Nothing against t he actors/characters, who are both really appealing. Bu t this relationship would have meant so much more if the two hadn’t been thrown together almost immediately. It woul d have been mo re ef fe ctive to have Dee become Vern’s girl Friday in the offi ce , o r someth ing, a nd have thei r actual feelings develop over time. As it stands, b ecause there’s no real foundation to their relationship, it just feels hollow.

Almost as pointless wa s Bertram’s visit to his old priest, played by Gilmore Girls’ Chilton headmaster, Dakin Matthews. Y es, Bertram’s backstory with his mother certainly helps to explain why he developed such a disturbing hobby, in almost a heartbreaking manner . But what was t he visit to the priest intended to serve? Woul d Bertram, who otherwise seems lik e a reasonable man, really expect his former advisor not to freak out over the news th at he’s murdered over twenty people? Although i t was helpful to have t he pr iest poi nt out that Bertram’s efforts are only fulfilling his psychotic needs, even if his victims are l onging for release. Hopefully Alma’s new vengea n ce scheme can help B ertram fulfill tho se urges on a somewhat lesser level.

Sco oter and Catherine are almost as much of a snooze as Dee and Vern, althou gh there was a faint glimmer of an actual connection there. Much more intriguing was Carlo’s Scrabble message, indicating anoth er possible threat for Rita.

Because we’ve seen how vindictive Ri ta can get in this episode: Her destruction of Alma’s garden—aided by a slow reveal— was almost shocking in its cr ue lt y. Which should make Alma’s forthcoming revenge (and possibly Carlo’ s) even sweeter over the second half of the season.

Stray o bservat ion s

Favorite frocks: really have to pick one for both Alma and Ri ta this week. O ddly, so much attention was paid to Rita having to make her own fuchsia dress at the initial garden party in epis od e one, when she had this coral sequin ed stunner presumably already hanging in her closet? It was amazing, which somehow ma de her humiliation at the lunch eo n even more ac ute. But riva ling even that ensemble was Rita’s teal robe with the enormous sleeves: I long to live in a world where this woul d be actual at-home loungewear, preferable whilst smo king a ci garette out of a holder.

And all the ladies at the lunche o n looked impeccable as alwa ys : Costum e designer Janie Bryant is once again just hitting it out o f the park here.

Speak ing of th e ladies, I really w ant to know who Grace is having an affai r with. There aren’t really any options o ut there for her right now, right? Hope we get to see that play out over the remaining five episodes.