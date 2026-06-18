Creator Katie Dippold wants a miniseries exploring Widow's Bay's screwed-up history

Apple may not have been entirely expecting Widow’s Bay to turn into the TV hit of the summer—launching Katie Dippold’s horror-comedy with a fairly minimal marketing campaign a few months back—but it certainly sounds willing to capitalize on it now. We’ve already reported on the Matthew Rhys-led show getting a second season amidst its various rave reviews from island obsessives, but Dippold and collaborator Hiro Murai have apparently also started cooking up ideas for spin-offs to go alongside those new episodes. That includes Dippold openly musing, in a new conversation with Vulture, about the possibility of either a standalone episode or a six-episode miniseries rooted in “the ridiculous past” of Widow’s Bay. “Creatively, that sounds very fun to do,” said Dippold, who touched on the island’s backstory in a couple of episodes of season one—but in a way that made it very clear that “fucked up stuff happening in Widow’s Bay’s past” is a pretty deep well to draw from.

For what it’s worth, Apple is all for it. Apple TV head of programming Matt Cherniss, who bought the pitch for Widow’s Bay from Dippold and Murai in the room, without requiring any further development or focus testing that might have watered down its delightful idiosyncrasies, sounded game to make literally any idea Dippold brings to him. “Katie’s spoken about this being a universe as much as a show,” Cherniss noted. “So the more stories she has to tell with these characters and this world and this tone, the better.”

Which does lightly touch on the streaming TV elephant in the room, especially in regards to Apple “You’ll get more Severance some time this decade, probably ” TV: The question of how long it’s going to take Widow’s Bay to get back on the air in the aftermath of its first season finale this week. The realities of expensive modern TV being what they are, the best Dippold can offer in the interview is a hazy hope for 2028, saying she sees “no reason for it to be more than two years” before the series returns. It’s not clear how those dreams of a standalone episode or miniseries might intersect with that timeline, but it’s pretty clear that both the streamers and the show’s creators want to get back to this new “universe” as quickly as possible.