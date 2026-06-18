Creator Katie Dippold wants a miniseries exploring Widow's Bay's screwed-up history
Apple, clearly excited about its surprise comedy-horror hit, sounds very game to explore the Widow's Bay "universe."Widow's Bay, Screenshot: YouTube
Apple may not have been entirely expecting Widow’s Bay to turn into the TV hit of the summer—launching Katie Dippold’s horror-comedy with a fairly minimal marketing campaign a few months back—but it certainly sounds willing to capitalize on it now. We’ve already reported on the Matthew Rhys-led show getting a second season amidst its various rave reviews from island obsessives, but Dippold and collaborator Hiro Murai have apparently also started cooking up ideas for spin-offs to go alongside those new episodes. That includes Dippold openly musing, in a new conversation with Vulture, about the possibility of either a standalone episode or a six-episode miniseries rooted in “the ridiculous past” of Widow’s Bay. “Creatively, that sounds very fun to do,” said Dippold, who touched on the island’s backstory in a couple of episodes of season one—but in a way that made it very clear that “fucked up stuff happening in Widow’s Bay’s past” is a pretty deep well to draw from.