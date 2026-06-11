Apple TV plans second haunted season at Widow's Bay
The first season of Apple TV's horror-comedy, Widow's Bay, wraps on June 17.Courtesy of Apple TV
Widow’s Bay may never live up to Mayor Tom Loftis’ dream of being the next Martha’s Vineyard, but it is one of television’s best comedies. Premiering earlier this spring, Widow’s Bay put its spell on critics and attracted unsuspecting vacationers through the Siren song of strong word of mouth. We have those satisfied mainlanders to thank for visiting the haunted hamlet and convincing Apple TV that Widow’s Bay is worth the trip. The streamer has returned in kind and ordered a second season of the series.
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