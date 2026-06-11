Apple TV plans second haunted season at Widow's Bay

Widow’s Bay may never live up to Mayor Tom Loftis’ dream of being the next Martha’s Vineyard, but it is one of television’s best comedies. Premiering earlier this spring, Widow’s Bay put its spell on critics and attracted unsuspecting vacationers through the Siren song of strong word of mouth. We have those satisfied mainlanders to thank for visiting the haunted hamlet and convincing Apple TV that Widow’s Bay is worth the trip. The streamer has returned in kind and ordered a second season of the series.

What’s in store for next season? Goblins? Please say it isn’t goblins. Thankfully, creator Katie Dippold released a statement about the second season order, quelling any fears about what might happen on the show. “Season two is about how everything is great on the island, and there’s nothing to worry about,” Dippold said. That’s a relief because Widow’s Bay seems genuinely beautiful if you ignore the Sea Hags.

Widow’s Bay follows Mayor Loftis (Matthew Rhys) as he tries to ready his long-cursed town for tourist season, only to have the town’s paranormal residents screw the whole thing up. The series boasts a supporting cast that includes Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll, Dale Dickey, K Callan, and Jeff Hiller. Contrary to popular belief, The A.V. Club has spent considerable time on the island, praising the show (we gave it an A-), its inspired visual humor, and its stand-out player, Kate O’Flynn. We’ll continue to do so until our readers are cursed with Widow’s Bay sickness.