Bad boys Will Smith and Michael Bay are reuniting for a new project The action film Fast And Loose will premiere on Netflix

Bad boys really are for life. After more than two decades, Will Smith is reuniting with Michael Bay, the OG Bad Boys and Bad Boys II director, for a new Netflix film. The action movie won’t be a part of the Bad Boys franchise, which just released its fourth installment, the $193 million grossing Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, earlier this year. Instead, the two are collaborating on a standalone project called Fast And Loose, which—despite what you might assume from its title—also has nothing to do with the Fast And Furious series. These guys have really got to start learning some new adjectives.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Fast And Loose “follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he’s been living two lives: one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.” The script was penned by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner, and Eric Pearson. Even just one of those lives would be more than most people waking up in Tijuana with no memories could probably handle, but if anyone can do it it’s Will Smith, who’s also currently juggling the dual careers of breaking back into the music industry and being the most notorious farter in Hollywood.

As for Michael Bay, the director just had his first docuseries, Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior, premiere last month on ID, and—we’re truly sorry you have to read the next part of this sentence—he’s also in talks to turn the Skibidi Toilet meme into some sort of “professionalized” film or television adaptation. At least he still has access to a rizzler like Will Smith to remind him that he maybe doesn’t need to do that, actually. Fast And Loose is way more sigma anyway.