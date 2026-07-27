William Gibson defends Neuromancer trailer from cyberspace critics The original cyberpunk author, William Gibson, wrote the novel Neuromancer in 1984.

William Gibson, the console cowboy behind Neuromancer, jacked in to defend the trailer for an upcoming Apple TV adaptation of his landmark novel over the weekend. Debuting at San Diego Comic-Con, the trailer for Apple TV’s version of Case’s cyberspace adventures was the subject of much debate on social media, with some of the world’s most prolific microbloggers attempting to determine whether the minute-and-a-half clip was “cooking” or “cooked.” Gibson, who published Neuromancer in 1984, is firmly in camp “cooking.”

On Saturday, Gibson shared the trailer on Bluesky, the argument app, where he was met with divisive responses. Nevertheless, Gibson, whose work is rarely adapted to film, is a fan of what Tim Cook and the rest of the imagineers at Apple are up to. “Anyone who doesn’t see how very satisfied I’ve been throughout production doesn’t get what I most want out of an adaptatation [sic],” Gibson wrote in what has to be the nicest thing ever written about an upcoming Callum Turner vehicle. “Mind you, that does tend to happen.”