Callum Turner makes a connection in first Neuromancer teaser

This year, for the first time, Apple is holding court at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, teasing more Dark Matter and John Cena playing with cars. But the streamer just uploaded its most intriguing preview yet: The first teaser for Graham Roland and J.D. Dillard’s Neuromancer adaptation, which stars Callum Turner as an exceptionally talented hacker who may nonetheless be in over his head.

Apple gave the adaptation a series order in 2024, which isn’t that long ago, but if it feels like it’s been ages since you last heard of a Neuromancer adaptation, that might be because a previous attempt to adapt William Gibson’s pioneering cyberbunk novel fizzled out all the way back in 2015. Cube and Splice director Vincenzo Natali was first attached to write and direct a film adaptation in 2010; he reportedly finished the script in 2013 with input from Gibson himself, but he still walked away from the project two years later.

Now it’s Dark Winds creator Graham Roland’s turn to bring the world of console cowboys and razorgirl assassins to our screens. The former Fringe writer-producer has teamed up with Sweetheart director J.D. Dillard, who knows his way around sci-fi TV, having helmed episodes of The Twilight Zone (the Paramount+ née CBS All Access one) and Utopia. Roland and Dillard’s adaptation stars Turner as Case, who brags about being the “best console man around” in the first teaser, which earns him an amused “Guess we’ll find out” from Molly (Briana Middleton). The 10-episode season will see Case and Molly try to pull a heist against a “corporate dynasty with untold secrets.”

Along with Turner and Middleton, Neuromancer stars Mark Strong, Joseph Lee, Peter Sarsgaard, and Clémence Poésy. The series premieres January 22, 2027 on Apple TV.