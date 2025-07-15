Women Wearing Shoulder Pads trailer brings '80s stop-motion to Adult Swim

July 15, 2025
Adult Swim is back in the stop-motion business with Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, a new series from Tuca & Bertie producer Gonzalo Cordova. The series was produced by Cinema Fantasma, the Mexican stop-motion animation studio responsible for Frankelda’s Book Of Spooks, and it trades that Gothic style for a detailed and vibrant ’80s aesthetic. The first trailer shows off what they’ve been cooking: a wildly animated delight, filled with emotion, absurdity, and guinea pigs. True to its title, the show features an all-woman cast as it explores the intersection of money and media in 1980s Quito, Ecuador. The show follows Marioneta, a proud and wealthy Spaniard, who links up with other eccentric and ambitious women trying to make Quito revolve around them. Also, there appear to be matadors fighting the aforementioned guinea pigs to the death. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads premieres on Adult Swim on August 17 at midnight.

 
