Working Families Party announces 'Bad Bunny Bowl' watch parties Free Super Bowl halftime-show gatherings nationwide aim to offer fans a safe space amid political backlash.

In response to the growing right-wing backlash against Bad Bunny’s upcoming performance, the Working Families Party has announced “Bad Bunny Bowl,” a series of free Super Bowl halftime-show watch parties across the country. The events are framed as a show of solidarity—and, just as importantly, as a place to gather—at a moment when the halftime show has become an unexpected front in the culture wars.

Set for February 8 in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Jersey City, Columbus, and Philadelphia, the Bad Bunny Bowl watch parties promise DJs, drag performers, free food and drinks, and limited-edition merch giveaways. According to the Working Families Party, the goal is to create safe, celebratory spaces where fans can watch the performance together, free from the intimidation and political theater that have increasingly surrounded the event.

Since Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl halftime headliner, his appearance has been aggressively politicized by MAGA-aligned figures. Conservative activists have called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to revoke his visa, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has announced ICE presence at the Super Bowl, and Turning Point USA has gone so far as to promote a competing “All-American Halftime Show” in an attempt to siphon attention away from the official broadcast.

The reaction has only amplified the cultural stakes of Bad Bunny’s performance. His halftime teaser shattered records for engagement, and the artist has remained unapologetic about performing entirely in Spanish, even as critics have framed that choice as divisive. The show will also be one of his only appearances on U.S. soil this year, after largely avoiding touring in the country amid concerns about immigration enforcement targeting Latino communities.