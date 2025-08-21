WTF Is A Podcast is a graphic novel, coming soon

Here’s one way to fill the void left behind when WTF With Marc Maron goes off the air: Maron’s longtime producer Brendan McDonald and cartoonist Brian “Box” Brown (Is This Guy For Real? The Unbelievable Andy Kaufman) have teamed up on a new graphic novel, WTF Is A Podcast. The book is billed as “the official history” of the pod, condensing a “saga that spans from 2004 to 2025” into one collectible format that will be available to order starting September 4.

In a statement, Maron said, “The success of WTF still seems unreal to me, so it makes sense for the definitive story to be told by a great cartoonist and Box Brown is the perfect guy to do it. This is a fantastic way for fans to relive the entire run of the podcast without needing to listen to thousands of hours of material again.”

WTF Is A Podcast is already fully funded, but it will nevertheless be available through Kickstarter. Fans will be able to “pre-order the book while also owning some truly one-of-kind WTF memorabilia. In addition to deluxe and signed editions of the graphic novel, some super rare items from Marc Maron’s personal WTF vault will be available for the first time ever using the Kickstarter platform,” according to a press release. You’ll be able to purchase the standard edition of the book as well as “oversized deluxe editions,” “a limited number of signed Platinum editions,” and “special one-of-a-kind items, direct from Marc’s garage as he disassembles and says goodbye to the WTF studio once and for all.”

While the book may help listeners adjust to a world without WTF, Maron himself will have to find a new outlet. “These conversations [on WTF] are very real conversations for me, and they happen in real time, and I’m with a person really getting to know them and connecting with them, and that is kind of nourishing for the spirit and the soul as human beings,” he told NPR. “I do believe we’re making the right decision [to end the podcast], but I need to get some support system involved, or some sort of expansion of my social life, where I … spend quality time with individuals having the kind of conversations I had in the studio.”