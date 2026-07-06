Xbox cuts 3,200 jobs while acknowledging "severe hardware crisis"
The company will say goodbye to about 20% of its workforce, along with several studios.Image: Microsoft
Not content to let PlayStation get all the bad press, Xbox kicked off the week by telling 3,200 of its employees that they’d be out of a job within the year. A memo shared with employees globally this morning (and reported by Aftermath) titled “Resetting XBOX” and credited to CEO Asha Sharma acknowledges, along with general slow growth, that the move was fueled partially by “the industry … facing the most severe hardware crisis in its history.” 1,600 people are out of a job as of today, while another 1,600 will be out of a job by the end of the fiscal year. This represents about 20% of the company’s workforce, according to Game File.
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