There's actually one more episode of The Yogurt Shop Murders Thanks to DNA evidence, the new episode will chronicle the breakthrough in the formerly-cold case.

Just like The Vow and The Way Down before it, there’s actually a bit more to another HBO docuseries than what made it into the original run. The Yogurt Shop Murders aired last August, chronicling the then-cold case of a 1991 quadruple homicide in Austin, Texas. Three weeks after the docuseries finished airing, police detective Dan Jackson managed to confirm the identity of the murderer with DNA evidence. The new episode will chronicle the discovery and the months that followed, which brought family members of the deceased some semblance of closure. That being said, as the new teaser for the episode shows, there may still be more work to go.



“Through intimate conversations with victims’ families and detectives, along with new interviews with Forrest Welborn, who was falsely accused, the widow and daughter of fellow wrongfully accused Maurice Pierce, and, in a rare perspective, the daughter of the perpetrator, the story unfolds from multiple angles,” writes HBO in a press release. “It also examines Austin’s broader community, including those reluctant to let go of long‑held beliefs, exploring the lasting impact of trauma and whether true closure is possible. The episode looks at what it’s like to finally uncover answers after years of uncertainty, and the psychological impact that follows.”