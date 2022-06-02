The Pink Panther Strikes Again (available June 1)

We could all use some laughs these days and few people can assure serious yuks more than Peter Sellers as the bumbling Inspector Clouseau in the classic The Pink Panther Strikes Again. Sellers was truly a comedic genius and this gift is on display through all of his Pink Panther films as directed by Blake Edwards. Well, except for The Trial of the Pink Panther back in 1982, in which an already deceased Sellers was edited into the film through various older film clips. But for the uninitiated, Peter Sellers plays Inspector Jacques Clouseau, a dimwit who is always on the trail of wrong-doing and generally wreaking havoc everywhere he goes. However, in The Pink Panther Strikes Again, there’s a slight twist in that Clouseau’s former boss, Chief Inspector Drefus (Herbert Lom) is finally getting out of a mental hospital, having been driven insane by Clouseau’s constant idiocy. Upon his release he brings together the world’s top assassins to take out Clouseau—and hilarity ensues. The film is funny, wildly inappropriate and also a major influence on countless bumbling comic characters to come. So much so that Steve Martin kept trying to reboot the series. For a great list of what order to watch the Pink Panther films in, check out Hrvoje Milakovic’s breakdown at Fiction Horizon.

