15 post-apocalyptic TV shows to fill the void left by The Last Of Us

In case you’re unaware (although we’re not sure how that’s possible), The Last Of Us has dominated television this year. Adapted from a beloved video game, the post-apocalyptic drama is set in a world destroyed by a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection. Despite the doom and gloom and our own real-world circumstances, the HBO series has struck a chord, thanks to its deeply human stories and connections as Joel (Pedro Pascal) transports Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a catastrophic, clicker-filled America.
With the show’s season-one finale airing on March 12, you’re probably facing a gaping hole left in your TV viewing routine, at least when it comes to quality post-apocalyptic programming. Luckily, The A.V. Club has recommendations for your next end-times binge, no matter your mood. Here are 15 more great like-minded shows to watch once TLOU wraps.