15 post-apocalyptic TV shows to fill the void left by The Last Of Us

The Leftovers (HBO, 2014-2017)

The Leftovers Season 1: Trailer #2 (HBO)

The Leftovers doesn’t look or feel like other post-apocalyptic shows. That’s because, in The Leftovers, the post-apocalypse doesn’t look that different from real life. People still go to work, have relationship problems, and deal with family drama. In many ways, the world following the disappearance of 2 percent of the population resembles the world we live in today. Three years from the onset of the COVID pandemic and nearly 7 million deaths later, we’re living in a post-apocalypse of our own, where the daily struggle to move on is counterbalanced by the reality that we’ll never truly move on.

It’s what makes The Leftovers a remarkable achievement as it meets a moment we never saw coming. The show re-frames the genre not as an adventure but as an endurance test. There will always be guilty remnants, standing silently and smoking their cigarettes, to remind us of what we lost and the grief millions feel. At least we have The Leftovers to help make sense of it all. [Matt Schimkowitz]