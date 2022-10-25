30. The Flight Attendant

The Flight Attendant | Official Trailer | HBOMax

The magic of The Flight Attendant lies not in its central mystery each season, but in its ability to justify Cassie’s (Kaley Cuoco) mess. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the main character is an alcoholic woman who isn’t taken seriously by anyone around her, even when she has something important to say, causing her to drink even more but also to doggedly pursue whatever truth she’s trying to uncover. Eventually, she’s proven right and the show (or film, or book) tries its best to make us, and the supporting characters in the story, feel bad for doubting them. But the trope rarely justifies its reason for burdening the protagonist with all her problems, making her “flaws” feel more like a plot device than realistic character traits.

The Flight Attendant both adheres to and demolishes this trope; Cassie is an alcoholic, her life is a mess, and no one believes her about the murder she’s wrapped up in, but none of that feels malicious or lazy. By carefully constructing Cassie’s backstory, the show makes her feel like a real person. Cuoco gives the performance of her career as the complicated protagonist, fearlessly portraying Cassie’s lowest lows and highest highs. [Jen Lennon]