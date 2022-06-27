Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The hardest I laughed while watching a new show this year (so far) happened during an episode Slow Horses, when “The Scientist” by Coldplay blasts in Min’s (Dustin Demri-Burns) car as he and the coworker he clearly has a crush on, Louisa (Rosalind Eleazar), careen through the streets of London during a particularly tense moment. (See, his car stereo has his A Rush Of Blood To The Head CD lodged in it, and it plays automatically on repeat, loudly, and has since the album dropped 20 years ago.) It’s admittedly a weird choice. Slow Horses is, of course, a thriller, and a very good thriller at that, and there have been plenty of worthy comedies this year. But the way that heart-on-its-sleeve ballad cut the tension with a burst of absurdity was just … perfect and kind of illustrated how unique this show is. The series, which follows a group of fuck-ups in MI5, branded as the pejorative Slow Horses, has already been renewed through season four. And Gary Oldman, hilarious as the chain-smoking dick of a boss, says this may be his final role. Which is as good a character as any for the famed actor to bow out on, in my humble opinion. Also, let’s have more top-shelf shows with six-episode seasons, please! [Tim Lowery]