Television’s biggest night is here. The 74th Emmy Awards are coming to us live from Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson serves as our emcee this evening, as the program seeks to further improve its ratings as it returns to pre-pandemic form.
HBO’s Succession tops this year’s nominations with 25 award nods, including Outstanding Drama Series. Nearly every lead cast member is up for an award tonight, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith Cameron, and Nicholas Braun. The drama still faces tough competition this year from Netflix’s Squid Game and Apple TV+’s Severance, with plenty of room for upsets.
In the comedy category, we’re looking at a showdown between returner Ted Lasso and the newcomer sitcom Abbott Elementary, with Only Murders In The Building looking to take home a couple of awards. When it comes to the limited series category, it’s HBO’s The White Lotus against everything Hulu’s got, including Dopesick, The Dropout, and Pam & Tommy.
It’s gonna be an exciting night! You can catch up on all of this year’s nominees here, and take a look at our predictions to see just how well we did this time around.
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or A Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage
Winner: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Winner: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Winner: Matthew Macfayden, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Winner: Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Winner: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Winner: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Winner: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Winner: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Winner: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Inventing Anna
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynsey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Winner: Lee You-mi, Squid Game
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Winner: Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders In The Building
Winner: Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Winner: Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes
The Oscars
Winner: Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, And 50 Cent
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Winner: Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Winner: RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race