Television’s biggest night is here. The 74th Emmy Awards are coming to us live from Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson serves as our emcee this evening, as the program seeks to further improve its ratings as it returns to pre-pandemic form.

HBO’s Succession tops this year’s nominations with 25 award nods, including Outstanding Drama Series. Nearly every lead cast member is up for an award tonight, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith Cameron, and Nicholas Braun. The drama still faces tough competition this year from Netflix’s Squid Game and Apple TV+’s Severance, with plenty of room for upsets.

In the comedy category, we’re looking at a showdown between returner Ted Lasso and the newcomer sitcom Abbott Elementary, with Only Murders In The Building looking to take home a couple of awards. When it comes to the limited series category, it’s HBO’s The White Lotus against everything Hulu’s got, including Dopesick, The Dropout, and Pam & Tommy.

It’s gonna be an exciting night! You can catch up on all of this year’s nominees here, and take a look at our predictions to see just how well we did this time around.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or A Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage

Winner: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Winner: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Winner: Matthew Macfayden, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Winner: Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Winner: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Winner: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Winner: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Winner: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Winner: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynsey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Winner: Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Winner: Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders In The Building

Winner: Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Winner: Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes

The Oscars

Winner: Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, And 50 Cent

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Use 12mm AKG tuned speakers that enhance not only the quality of your music, but also the bass tones as well, they’re meant to not just sound good but look good too, have powerful active noise cancellation to make sure outside noises don’t bother you, and have a batter life that’ll last a long time, and can charge one hour of play in five minutes. Buy for $90 from Amazon Advertisement

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Winner: Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Winner: RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race