Outstanding Drama Series

Succession (2021) | Season 3 Official Trailer | HBO

Nominees: Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Succession, Yellowjackets



Will win: It’s fair to say HBO’s acclaimed drama Succession, which nabbed 25 well-deserved nominations for season three, has the upper hand at this year’s Emmys. Still, the show faces competition from global phenomenon Squid Game, which garnered huge numbers for Netflix. The spellbinding South Korean thriller has already scored four Creative Arts Emmy wins and has a shot at the big prize. Severance and Yellowjackets received their reward just by being nominated (and from the increased viewership that brings), while Euphoria doesn’t measure up as best drama despite being one of the most talked about shows on Twitter. This is Ozark’s last chance to grab this award, while Better Call Saul will still be eligible next year for the second half of season six (and deserves a win in this category before bowing out). Finally, it’s entirely possible that Stranger Things—which dropped at the end of May, just in time before Emmy voting ended—can benefit from its release date and emerge with an upset win. The Duffer Brothers’ drama has been nominated for every season, but it’s never won the top honor. Like BCS, the sci-fi drama will have another shot whenever its fifth and final outing arrives.

Should win: Succession will probably ace this, and season three was the show at its peak. However, Squid Game’s captivating turns and jaw-dropping twists have stayed with me for months after watching it. There’s not a single weak moment in its nine-episode run. It would be a thrill to watch the show walk away with this victory. [Saloni Gajjar]