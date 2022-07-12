The Television Academy has done it again. The 74th Emmy Award nominations, announced on July 12, were a totally mixed bag, as always. As expected, shows like Ted Lasso, Succession, and the final season of Ozark dominated, while new entrants Only Murders In The Building and The White Lotus also claimed well-deserved spots. (FYI: You can go through the whole list here).

However, as is the case every year, there were several surprises and multiple snubs along the way. It’s been a terrific year for TV, after all. Or as Academy Chairman Frank Scherma said before the nominees were revealed, “[They] reflect only a fraction of television being made right now.” Even so, laudable shows and performers got left behind. When will voters realize the value of hilarious, hidden-gem comedies like Reservation Dogs? On the plus side, at least Rhea Seehorn and Seth Meyers managed to score their very first Emmy nods.

Here, The A.V. Club breaks down the biggest hits and misses from 2022's Emmy nominations: