This morning, the 2022 Emmy nominations were handed out at an event hosted by Melissa Fumero and comedian JB Smoove. You can find a comprehensive list of the nominees below.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which do not yet have a host, will air on NBC on Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET. You can find more information about the nominees and a more comprehensive list of the categories at the official Emmys website.

2022 EMMY® AWARDS NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCEMENT

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series



Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or A Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or A Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam And Tommy

Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynsey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria



Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession