Returning favorites Succession and Ted Lasso topped the list of nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards, which were announce during a livestream event on Tuesday morning. HBO’s juggernaut dramedy earned a whopping 25 nominations, while Ted Lasso and The White Lotus tailed behind with 20 nominations each. Hacks, Barry, and Euphoria also came back with more than a dozen nominations each.

Only Murders In The Building had the strongest showing for a freshman comedy with 17 nominations, while beloved network sitcom Abbott Elementary garnered seven nominations, including Best Comedy Series and a Lead Actress nod for creator and star Quinta Brunson. Severance also made a promising debut with 14 total nominations, including recognition for Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken.



First-time nominee Sydney Sweeney earned nods for her performance in both Euphoria and The White Lotus. Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul and Cooper’s Bar), Julia Garner (Ozark and Inventing Anna), and Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso and Succession) joined Sweeney in double-dipping in the acting categories.

Popstars made their presence known this year: Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls earned six nominations while both Adele and Lady Gaga got nods in the Variety Special category (the latter for her One Last Time special with Tony Bennett).



One popstar surprisingly missing from the list is Selena Gomez, who was expected to earn her first Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in Only Murders In The Building (her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short will be facing off in the Lead Actor category). Insecure’s final season only earned one nomination for its creator and star Issa Rae as Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Stranger Things earned 13 nominations, but was shut out of the acting categories entirely. Check back on The A.V. Club for a deep dive on all the snubs and surprises.



For a full list of this year’s nominees, click here.