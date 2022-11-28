We may earn a commission from links on this page.

What’s that sound? Sleigh bells? Reindeer? Santa? Wrong! It’s the sound of next March pounding on your door. The unstoppable march of time has once again found its way to everyone’s favorite part of the year: Awards season. We know. As hard as it is to believe, these monsters are voting for the year’s best movies and TV shows, and they haven’t even seen M3gan yet.

While M3gan will have to wait until 2024 to clean up on Oscar night, tonight at The Gotham Awards, the first major event of the season, it was all about Everything Everywhere All At Once, Tár, and the rest of this year’s most critically adored works. And speaking of Everything Everywhere All At Once, A24’s multiverse phenomenon won the most awards of the night, taking home prizes for Best Feature and Outstanding Supporting Performance for Ke Huy Quan’s stunning use of a fanny pack. But enough with the spoilers, let’s get to those winners and losers.



Best Feature

Aftersun

The Cathedral

Dos Estaciones

Everything Everywhere All at Once



Tár

Breakthrough Director



Charlotte Wells, Aftersun



Owen Kline, Funny Pages

Elegance Bratton, The Inspection

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, Murina

Beth De Araújo, Soft & Quiet

Jane Schoenbrun, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair

BEST SCREENPLAY

Kogonada, After Yang

James Gray, Armageddon Time

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy

Todd Field, Tár

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Breakthrough Performer



Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Gracija Flipovic, Murina

Anna Diop, Nanny

Anna Cobb, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair

Outstanding Lead Performance



Cate Blanchett, Tár

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Colin Farrell, After Yang

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Thandiwe Newton, God’s Country

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Supporting Performance



Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Raúl Castillo, The Inspection

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Nina Hoss, Tár

Noémie Merlant, Tár

Hong Chau, The Whale

Ben Whishaw, Women Talking

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Best International Feature



Athena

The Banshees of Inisherin

Corsage

Decision to Leave

Happening

Saint Omer

Best Documentary Feature



All That Breathes



All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

I Didn’t See You There

The Territory

What We Leave Behind

Breakthrough Television Over 40 Minutes



Pachinko (Apple+)



Severance (Apple+)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going To Hurt (AMC+)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes



Abbott Elementary (ABC)

As We See It (Amazon Prime Video)

Mo (Netflix)

Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

Somebody, Somewhere (HBO)

Outstanding Performance in a New Series



Bilal Baig, Sort Of

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Matilda Lawler, Station Eleven

Britt Lower, Severance

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sue Ann Pien, As We See It

Minha Kim, Pachinko

Zahn McClarnon, Dark Winds

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt



Breakthrough Nonfiction Series



The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Last Movie Stars

Mind Over Murder

The Rehearsal

We Need to Talk About Cosby

