What’s that sound? Sleigh bells? Reindeer? Santa? Wrong! It’s the sound of next March pounding on your door. The unstoppable march of time has once again found its way to everyone’s favorite part of the year: Awards season. We know. As hard as it is to believe, these monsters are voting for the year’s best movies and TV shows, and they haven’t even seen M3gan yet.
While M3gan will have to wait until 2024 to clean up on Oscar night, tonight at The Gotham Awards, the first major event of the season, it was all about Everything Everywhere All At Once, Tár, and the rest of this year’s most critically adored works. And speaking of Everything Everywhere All At Once, A24’s multiverse phenomenon won the most awards of the night, taking home prizes for Best Feature and Outstanding Supporting Performance for Ke Huy Quan’s stunning use of a fanny pack. But enough with the spoilers, let’s get to those winners and losers.
Best Feature
Aftersun
The Cathedral
Dos Estaciones
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Breakthrough Director
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Owen Kline, Funny Pages
Elegance Bratton, The Inspection
Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, Murina
Beth De Araújo, Soft & Quiet
Jane Schoenbrun, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair
BEST SCREENPLAY
Kogonada, After Yang
James Gray, Armageddon Time
Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy
Todd Field, Tár
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Breakthrough Performer
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One
Gracija Flipovic, Murina
Anna Diop, Nanny
Anna Cobb, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair
Outstanding Lead Performance
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Dale Dickey, A Love Song
Colin Farrell, After Yang
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Thandiwe Newton, God’s Country
Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal
Taylor Russell, Bones and All
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Supporting Performance
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Raúl Castillo, The Inspection
Gabrielle Union, The Inspection
Nina Hoss, Tár
Noémie Merlant, Tár
Hong Chau, The Whale
Ben Whishaw, Women Talking
Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
Best International Feature
Athena
The Banshees of Inisherin
Corsage
Decision to Leave
Happening
Saint Omer
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
I Didn’t See You There
The Territory
What We Leave Behind
Breakthrough Television Over 40 Minutes
Pachinko (Apple+)
Severance (Apple+)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
This Is Going To Hurt (AMC+)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
As We See It (Amazon Prime Video)
Mo (Netflix)
Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)
Somebody, Somewhere (HBO)
Outstanding Performance in a New Series
Bilal Baig, Sort Of
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Matilda Lawler, Station Eleven
Britt Lower, Severance
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sue Ann Pien, As We See It
Minha Kim, Pachinko
Zahn McClarnon, Dark Winds
Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt
Breakthrough Nonfiction Series
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Last Movie Stars
Mind Over Murder
The Rehearsal
We Need to Talk About Cosby