Here are the winners from the 2024 Gotham Awards A Different Man, Sing Sing, and Nickle Boys kick off awards season.

Tonight, New York City celebrated the finest in entertainment with the 2024 Gotham Awards. It’s the first step on the long road to the Oscars and finally giving awards watchers something to live for. Though the Gothams focus on independent movies, the Gotham Awards give us some sense of what the year in film looked like. From Gotham’s perspective, A Different Man was the film of the year, A24’s Sing Sing was an actors showcase, and Nickle Boys was an actors and directors showcase.

Thankfully, the Joker didn’t take a night off this year. Vera Drew, The People’s Joker, took Gotham by storm to win Breakthrough Director and thanked Nicole Kidman for Dr. Chase Meridian. Colman Domingo also didn’t take the night off. In addition to picking up the Oustanding Lead Performer award, he accepted Sing Sing’s Social Justice Tribute, one of 10 Gotham tribute awards awarded tonight. Fellow recipients included The Piano Lesson (Ensemble Tribute), Zendaya (Spotlight Tribute), Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold (Visionary Tribute), Angelina Jolie (Performer Tribute), Denis Villeneuve (Director Tribute), and Franklin Leonard and the Black List (Anniversary Tribute).

Who won the rest of the awards? We have the winners below.

Best Feature

A Different Man

Anora

Babygirl

Challengers

Nickel Boys

Outstanding Lead Performance

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Mikey Madison, Anora

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Keith Kupferer, Ghostlight

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truth

Justice Smith, I Saw The TV Glow

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Yura Borisov, Anora

Guy Pierce, The Brutalist

Adam Pearson, A Different Man

Bryan Tyree Henry, The Fire Inside

Natasha Lyonne, His Three Daughters

Brigette Lundy-Paine, I Saw The TV Glow

Katy O’Brian, Love Lies Bleeding

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Breakthrough Performer

Brandon Wilson, Nickel Boys

Izaac Wang, DÌDI

Ryan Destiny, The Fire Inside

Lily Collias, Good One

Maisy Stella, My Old Ass

Best Screenplay

His Three Daughters, Azazel Jacobs

Between The Temples, C. Mason Wells & Nathan Silver

Evil Does Not Exist, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Femme, Sam H. Freeman & Ng Choon Ping

Janet Planet, Annie Baker

Best International Feature

All We Imagine As Light

Green Border

Hard Truths

Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell

Vermiglio

Best Documentary Feature

No Other Land

Dahomey

Intercepted

Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat

Sugarcane

Union

Best Director

Ramell Ross, Nickel Boys

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light

Sean Baker, Anora

Guan Hu, Black Dog

Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw The TV Glow

Breakthrough Director

Vera Drew, The People’s Joker

Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls

India Donaldson, Good One

Alessandra Lacorazza, In The Summers

Mahdi Fleifel, To A Land Unknown