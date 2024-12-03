Here are the winners from the 2024 Gotham Awards
A Different Man, Sing Sing, and Nickle Boys kick off awards season.
Tonight, New York City celebrated the finest in entertainment with the 2024 Gotham Awards. It’s the first step on the long road to the Oscars and finally giving awards watchers something to live for. Though the Gothams focus on independent movies, the Gotham Awards give us some sense of what the year in film looked like. From Gotham’s perspective, A Different Man was the film of the year, A24’s Sing Sing was an actors showcase, and Nickle Boys was an actors and directors showcase.
Thankfully, the Joker didn’t take a night off this year. Vera Drew, The People’s Joker, took Gotham by storm to win Breakthrough Director and thanked Nicole Kidman for Dr. Chase Meridian. Colman Domingo also didn’t take the night off. In addition to picking up the Oustanding Lead Performer award, he accepted Sing Sing’s Social Justice Tribute, one of 10 Gotham tribute awards awarded tonight. Fellow recipients included The Piano Lesson (Ensemble Tribute), Zendaya (Spotlight Tribute), Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold (Visionary Tribute), Angelina Jolie (Performer Tribute), Denis Villeneuve (Director Tribute), and Franklin Leonard and the Black List (Anniversary Tribute).
Who won the rest of the awards? We have the winners below.
Best Feature
A Different Man
Anora
Babygirl
Challengers
Nickel Boys
Outstanding Lead Performance
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Mikey Madison, Anora
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Keith Kupferer, Ghostlight
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truth
Justice Smith, I Saw The TV Glow
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Demi Moore, The Substance
Outstanding Supporting Performance
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Yura Borisov, Anora
Guy Pierce, The Brutalist
Adam Pearson, A Different Man
Bryan Tyree Henry, The Fire Inside
Natasha Lyonne, His Three Daughters
Brigette Lundy-Paine, I Saw The TV Glow
Katy O’Brian, Love Lies Bleeding
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Breakthrough Performer
Brandon Wilson, Nickel Boys
Izaac Wang, DÌDI
Ryan Destiny, The Fire Inside
Lily Collias, Good One
Maisy Stella, My Old Ass
Best Screenplay
His Three Daughters, Azazel Jacobs
Between The Temples, C. Mason Wells & Nathan Silver
Evil Does Not Exist, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Femme, Sam H. Freeman & Ng Choon Ping
Janet Planet, Annie Baker
Best International Feature
All We Imagine As Light
Green Border
Hard Truths
Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell
Vermiglio
Best Documentary Feature
Dahomey
Intercepted
Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat
Sugarcane
Union
Best Director
Ramell Ross, Nickel Boys
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light
Sean Baker, Anora
Guan Hu, Black Dog
Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw The TV Glow
Breakthrough Director
Vera Drew, The People’s Joker
Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls
India Donaldson, Good One
Alessandra Lacorazza, In The Summers
Mahdi Fleifel, To A Land Unknown