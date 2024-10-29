Anora leads 2024 Gotham Award nominees Nickel Boys and I Saw The TV Glow also picked up multiple nods.

It’s officially awards season, baby. While there are still more than four months to go before we cross the finish line at the Academy Awards, this afternoon the Gotham Awards—honoring independent film—announced their crop of 2024 nominees, officially kickstarting campaign season and offering the first clues about which films may be trophy contenders in the coming months.

Of course, given that the Gothams prioritize independent films, there are some big studio pictures that aren’t eligible for inclusion here. Likewise, some of the great films highlighted by this ceremony won’t necessarily be competitive down the line. Regardless, there are some (pleasant) surprises here. A Different Man, which didn’t get as much promotion as it probably deserved, did land some well-earned nominations here for Best Feature and for Adam Pearson’s supporting performance as Oswald. Elsewhere, Challengers picked up a nomination for Best Feature, but its trio of horny tennis stars were shut out of performance nominations, as was Justin Kuritzkes’ screenplay and Luca Guadagnino’s direction.

Perhaps least surprising are the films that picked up the most attention. If winning the Palme d’Or at Cannes wasn’t enough of a good omen for Anora, its four nominations here cement it as a film to watch, both as an audience member and for an awards junkie. Meanwhile, Nickel Boys and I Saw The TV Glow both picked up two nods. You can check out the full list below.

Best Feature

Anora

Babygirl

Challengers

A Different Man

Nickel Boys

Outstanding Lead Performance

Mikey Madison, Anora

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Keith Kupferer, Ghostlight

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truth

Justice Smith, I Saw The TV Glow

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Saoirse Roana, The Outrun

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Yura Borisov, Anora

Guy Pierce, The Brutalist

Adam Pearson, A Different Man

Bryan Tyree Henry, The Fire Inside

Natasha Lyonne, His Three Daughters

Brigette Lundy-Paine, I Saw The TV Glow

Katy O’Brian, Love Lies Bleeding

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Breakthrough Performer

Izaac Wang, DÌDI

Ryan Destiny, The Fire Inside

Lily Collias, Good One

Maisy Stella, My Old Ass

Brandon Wilson, Nickel Boys

Best Screenplay

Between The Temples, C. Mason Wells & Nathan Silver

Evil Does Not Exist, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Femme, Sam H. Freeman & Ng Choon Ping

His Three Daughters, Azazel Jacobs

Janet Planet, Annie Baker

Best International Feature

All We Imagine As Light

Green Border

Hard Truths

Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell

Vermiglio

Best Documentary Feature

Dahomey

Intercepted

No Other Land

Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat

Sugarcane

Union

Best Director

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light

Sean Baker, Anora

Guan Hu, Black Dog

Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw The TV Glow

Ramell Ross, Nickel Boys

Breakthrough Director

Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls

India Donaldson, Good One

Alessandra Lacorazza, In The Summers

Vera Drew, The People’s Joker

Mahdi Fleifel, To A Land Unknown