Anora leads 2024 Gotham Award nominees
Nickel Boys and I Saw The TV Glow also picked up multiple nods.Photo courtesy of Neon, A24
It’s officially awards season, baby. While there are still more than four months to go before we cross the finish line at the Academy Awards, this afternoon the Gotham Awards—honoring independent film—announced their crop of 2024 nominees, officially kickstarting campaign season and offering the first clues about which films may be trophy contenders in the coming months.
Of course, given that the Gothams prioritize independent films, there are some big studio pictures that aren’t eligible for inclusion here. Likewise, some of the great films highlighted by this ceremony won’t necessarily be competitive down the line. Regardless, there are some (pleasant) surprises here. A Different Man, which didn’t get as much promotion as it probably deserved, did land some well-earned nominations here for Best Feature and for Adam Pearson’s supporting performance as Oswald. Elsewhere, Challengers picked up a nomination for Best Feature, but its trio of horny tennis stars were shut out of performance nominations, as was Justin Kuritzkes’ screenplay and Luca Guadagnino’s direction.
Perhaps least surprising are the films that picked up the most attention. If winning the Palme d’Or at Cannes wasn’t enough of a good omen for Anora, its four nominations here cement it as a film to watch, both as an audience member and for an awards junkie. Meanwhile, Nickel Boys and I Saw The TV Glow both picked up two nods. You can check out the full list below.
Best Feature
Anora
Babygirl
Challengers
A Different Man
Nickel Boys
Outstanding Lead Performance
Mikey Madison, Anora
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Keith Kupferer, Ghostlight
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truth
Justice Smith, I Saw The TV Glow
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Saoirse Roana, The Outrun
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Demi Moore, The Substance
Outstanding Supporting Performance
Yura Borisov, Anora
Guy Pierce, The Brutalist
Adam Pearson, A Different Man
Bryan Tyree Henry, The Fire Inside
Natasha Lyonne, His Three Daughters
Brigette Lundy-Paine, I Saw The TV Glow
Katy O’Brian, Love Lies Bleeding
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Breakthrough Performer
Izaac Wang, DÌDI
Ryan Destiny, The Fire Inside
Lily Collias, Good One
Maisy Stella, My Old Ass
Brandon Wilson, Nickel Boys
Best Screenplay
Between The Temples, C. Mason Wells & Nathan Silver
Evil Does Not Exist, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Femme, Sam H. Freeman & Ng Choon Ping
His Three Daughters, Azazel Jacobs
Janet Planet, Annie Baker
Best International Feature
All We Imagine As Light
Green Border
Hard Truths
Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell
Vermiglio
Best Documentary Feature
Dahomey
Intercepted
No Other Land
Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat
Sugarcane
Union
Best Director
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light
Sean Baker, Anora
Guan Hu, Black Dog
Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw The TV Glow
Ramell Ross, Nickel Boys
Breakthrough Director
Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls
India Donaldson, Good One
Alessandra Lacorazza, In The Summers
Vera Drew, The People’s Joker
Mahdi Fleifel, To A Land Unknown