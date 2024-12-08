Try and decode 28 Years Later’s first teaser Island? Skull? Scarecrow? 28 seconds later, we still don’t know what this means for the sequel 28 Years Later.

Twenty-two years after 28 Days Later sparked the worldwide “do zombies run” debate, 28 Years Later is warming up for another argument. However, we’re still in the dark about what happened to that poor island nation following those speedy rage monsters forced a Brexit less than 28 years ago. Will a 13-second teaser shine a light on what horrors have befallen the world since that monkey passed its rage disease to a doctor two decades ago? Not really.

So, we’re adding an island and a scarecrow to our list of information about the sequel. Director Danny Boyle, co-writer Alex Garland, and star Cillian Murphy will again run the zombie marathon, and they’ll be joined by entrants Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer, and Josh O’Connell. Thanks to Fiennes, we also know that the film will be a Road movie about a young boy trying to find a doctor for his mom.

As for stray facts, Boyle filmed the movie on an iPhone while Nia DeCosta filmed another sequel, 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple. Could the Bone Temple be on this island? Could this island be “Bone Island,” an appropriate setting for a zombie-ravaged landmass? We won’t have to wait another 28 months to find out. 28 Years Later opens June 20, 2025.