She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named is in it

4. She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named is in it

Yeah.



HBO Max marketing studiously avoided mentioning Potter author J.K. Rowling as part of the special’s guest list. Many assumed she hadn’t been invited (and at least one author on Twitter took umbrage on her behalf). But the production didn’t have the nerve to cut her out completely. So instead, it tried to split the baby. Rowling appears in clips repurposed from the Warner Bros. Studios London tour, along with a chyron stating these are archival interviews, as one might in a documentary when using extant footage of a deceased person.

It’s an odd choice that seems to have been made because someone, somewhere felt they had to include her but didn’t want to offend anyone. Return To Hogwarts uses interview clips from 2019 because (one supposes) there’s plausible deniability at that point of knowing Rowling’s bigoted, transphobic views. But the most remarkable part is none of the clips add to the discussion. Her statements merely agree with what the people interviewed for the special are already saying. So there’s no argument that they are somehow necessary or unavoidable. All they do is guarantee no one will be satisfied, as those who refuse to support her will tune out upon learning she appears, while those who will complain on her behalf will call this bowing to cancel culture.