Happy New Year. Well, almost, because believe it or not, 2021 a.k.a. year two of a global freakin’ pandemic, is coming to an end. It might not be the best time for a rollicking, crowded party to bring in the new year just yet, but that means more time to do what we’ve become experts at during lockdown: spending excessive time in front of the screen.

To help make New Year’s Eve somewhat fun and tolerable, various networks and streaming platforms are presenting year-end specials to cover any pregame plans. The rising COVID -19 cases in the country have already prompted Fox to cancel its New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, which was to be hosted by Community stars Joel McHale and Ken Jeong. But don’t worry, there are several other specials to help with your countdown. Bring on your party hats and remotes.