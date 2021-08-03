Tony Hawk seems like an enormously likable person, whether he’s attaching his name to some very good video games, giving skateboard gear to kids if they can do a kickflip, or just being endlessly tickled by the fact that nobody can recognize him in public, but who is he? What’s his story? Alright, he’s a world famous skater and his story is probably relatively famous as well at this point (we’ve all seen photos of him as a kid with that hair, right?), but a new documentary might make those “you look like that guy Tony Hawk” stories a thing of the past anyway.

Advertisement

According to Variety, filmmaker Sam Jones (who directed the Wilco movie I Am Trying To Break Your Heart) is putting together a documentary about “the life and career” of Tony Hawk, and while it doesn’t have a title yet, we’d like to suggest Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Kickflips). Hawk told Variety that he was heavily involved and that they’ve already shot everything for the film, it’s just a matter of editing it together. He says he gave Jones “as much footage and interview as possible”—so this won’t be some kind unlicensed Tony Hawk-umentary where they have to show him landing the first 900 with reenactors… or video game characters.

Variety expects the documentary to get a run at film festivals in the fall before a proper release in 2022. If you can’t wait that long to see a nonfiction film about Tony Hawk, though, there’s always Pretending I’m A Superman, the documentary about the video games that came out last year. They might cover some similar ground, but that one will definitely have some Goldfinger music on the soundtrack. (If we were Tony Hawk, we would do our best to make sure there are zero Goldfinger songs on the soundtrack to this new documentary, if only so he can get away from “Superman” for five seconds.)

