HBO has announced its acquisition of the documentary, Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off, about the skateboarding legend and professional sports titan. The feature is a wide-ranging look at Tony Hawk’s life and iconic career, and his relationship with the sport with which he’s been synonymous for decades.

Born in San Diego, California in 1968, Hawk is a pioneer of modern skating and one of the most influential skateboarders of all time. His career in skateboarding has spurred the creation of top-selling video games, amusement park rides, a documentary about the video games, and now a documentary about his life.



Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off shows off unprecedented access, never-before-seen footage. The documentary will also include interviews from Hawk and other prominent skateboarding figures including: Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer, and Christian Hosoi.

The documentary hails from director Sam Jones, with Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, and Jay Duplass (Transparent) serving as executive producers. Jones most recently directed an episode from Ted Lasso’s second season.

“I’ve been enamored and fascinated with Tony Hawk ever since 1983 when I saw him at the skatepark,” Jones says. “To get to know him as a human being has been the great journey of this film, and to share my love of skating in this way is the culmination of my creative endeavors.”

Duplass Brothers Production currently has a first-look deal with HBO, under which they’ve created the series Room 104, Togetherness, and the animated series Animals. The Duplass brothers are also currently finalizing another project with Jones—Running With Our Eyes Closed—a documentary about four-time Grammy winner Jason Isbell.

The film will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max in 2022.

