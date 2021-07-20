HBO Max’s upcoming Sex And The City reboot series And Just Like That... is currently filming, and someone took a picture of one of the scripts and l eaked it online. Though the picture only shows a single page, the dialogue gives us an idea of what’s to come, and i t looks like Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big are finally breaking up for good.



In the picture of the alleged script shared by Page Six, Carrie remarks, “I was doing well, wasn’t I doing well? Before this? I mean, I was doing the podcast, I was washing my hair. Yes, I wasn’t eating or sleeping, but at least I felt good about my marriage. Now I’m just one of the wives he was taking care of?”

Her comment about being one of the wives Big’s taking care of is most likely a reference to his previous two wives, Barbara and Natasha. And w hile some fans might be shocked that Big and Carrie aren’t “endgame,” it was bound to happen. Big sucks! This is the guy who left Carrie at the altar after they spent likely millions on the wedding. Even before the movie, Big had a complicated on-and-off relationship with Carrie. After all, what good is a Sex And The City reboot without Samantha if everyone is happily married?



If the speculation about that dialogue turns out to be true , it would explain why John Corbett, who played Carrie’s ex Aidan Shaw, will be returning to the show. H e’s set to appear in “quite a few” episodes. Bridget Moynahan, who played Big’s previous wife Natasha was also spotted on set, so it looks like Carrie and Big could end up going back to their respective exes.

Besides the hint about what’s going on in Carrie’s marriage, we also see that Stanford has replaced Samantha as the fourth friend. No offense to Stanford, but though he’s pleasant, he’s pretty boring compared to Samantha. But perhaps—in addition to Miranda— he can be the levelheaded friend that will talk some sense into Carrie and guide her through her (possible) return to the single life .