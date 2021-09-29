Nina Simone’s Gum by Warren Ellis

There’s something satisfying in a piece of writing that uses a very small, very specific thing as a way to talk about, well, larger, more general things. In the case of this new work of nonfiction from Warren Ellis—violinist for Nick Cave’s Bad Seeds and Dirty Three—the small, specific thing is a piece of gum: a piece of gum chewed by Nina Simone before her final London performance, in 1999, placed on a towel on top of a piano, and taken by Ellis after the show and kept for over two decades. The larger, more general thing that Nina Simone’s Gum explores is creativity, friendship, and the outsized emotional value we often place on physical objects. As Ellis told The Guardian, “I love the perversity of it, that it has become something almost sacred and spiritual, but, at the end of the day, it’s just this piece of chewing gum.”