Neko Case announces first solo album since 2018's Hell-On Case previewed the album, titled Neon Grey Midnight Green, with an upbeat new single, "Wreck."

“Please come back soon / Sooner than you want to / It’s the only thing in this whole world / That will please me,” Neko Case sings in “Wreck,” the first single off her forthcoming album, Neon Grey Midnight Green. Case herself didn’t come back nearly as soon as her fans may have wanted, but they’ll certainly be pleased by her announcement today. Neon Grey Midnight Green is the singer-songwriter’s first solo album since 2018’s Hell-On, and if “Wreck” is anything to go by, it’s gonna be a good one. The new album drops September 26.

“The album is for and about musicians, it is a love letter and a testimony,” Case said of the record in a statement, per BrooklynVegan. “We are valuable. And our connection to YOU, that we make together, is world building and sublimely devastating in its power. We, us together, are what make new pathways and change our minds and our hearts and the world.”