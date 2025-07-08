Neko Case announces first solo album since 2018's Hell-On

Case previewed the album, titled Neon Grey Midnight Green, with an upbeat new single, "Wreck."

By Emma Keates  |  July 8, 2025 | 4:14pm
Screenshot: ANTI- Records/YouTube
“Please come back soon / Sooner than you want to / It’s the only thing in this whole world / That will please me,” Neko Case sings in “Wreck,” the first single off her forthcoming album, Neon Grey Midnight Green. Case herself didn’t come back nearly as soon as her fans may have wanted, but they’ll certainly be pleased by her announcement today. Neon Grey Midnight Green is the singer-songwriter’s first solo album since 2018’s Hell-On, and if “Wreck” is anything to go by, it’s gonna be a good one. The new album drops September 26.

“The album is for and about musicians, it is a love letter and a testimony,” Case said of the record in a statement, per BrooklynVegan. “We are valuable. And our connection to YOU, that we make together, is world building and sublimely devastating in its power. We, us together, are what make new pathways and change our minds and our hearts and the world.”

But the record isn’t all about new love and new pathways; it’s also a memorial “to the musicians, producers and activists who have passed away in recent years, all artists Neko was lucky enough to call not just influences but close friends,” per Case’s statement (via Rolling Stone). “Winchester Mansion Of Sound” is specifically dedicated to Dexter Romweber of the Flat Duo Jets, who died in 2024, and “Match-Lit,” the album’s closing track, was inspired by Dallas Good of the Sadies, a band Case frequently collaborates with, who died in 2022. “He really loved women and treated me the same as other musicians,” Case said of Good in a statement. “I was a peer, and that was something I really needed.”

But while the album may be a tribute to all the musicians who have helped Case on her journey, the final cut is all her. Case self-produced Neon Grey Midnight Green at her home studio in Vermont, because, as she continued in her statement, “there are so few producers who are women, nonbinary, or trans.” She continued, “People don’t think of us as an option. I’m proud to say I produced this record. It is my vision. It is my veto power. It is my taste.”

That’s a lot of work, but Case seems to thrive with a full to-do list. She may not have released a solo album in seven years, but that doesn’t mean the artist hasn’t kept busy. In the interim, she’s collaborated with her supergroup The New Pornographers, released a memoir titled The Harder I Fight The More I Love You, and continued work on the musical adaptation of Thelma & Louise she’s been tinkering with for nearly a decade. It currently has its eyes on a potential Broadway run. For now, though, you can catch Case on her North American tour, kicking off October 1 in Woodstock, NY. You can find the full schedule and ticketing info here

Check out the Neon Grey Midnight Green tracklist below:

  1. “Destination”
  2. “Tomboy Gold” 
  3. “Wreck” 
  4. “Winchester Mansion of Sound”
  5. “An Ice Age” 
  6. “Neon Grey Midnight Green” 
  7. “Oh, Neglect…”
  8. “Louise”
  9. “Rusty Mountain”
  10. “Little Gears” 
  11. “Baby, I’m Not (A Werewolf)”
  12. “Match-Lit”

 
