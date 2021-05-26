Watch as many movies as we do, and you’ll inevitably start asking yourself the big questions, like “if sound-sensing robots like the ones in A Quiet Place actually came to Earth, what would I do?” It’s a query we posed to A Quiet Place: Part II star Millicent Simmonds when we sat down with her early last year, before the pandemic. (Hence no masks.)

Like so many of us, Simmonds has no illusions about her alien-busting prowess, and thinks she’d be a goner in the unlikely scenario. All that plus Simmonds’ thoughts on her character Regan’s increased sense of strength and self in the sequel can be found in the video above.

A Quiet Place: Part II hits theaters this Friday, May 28.