Millicent Simmonds in A Quiet Place Part II Photo : Paramount

A Quiet Place Part II brought people back to theaters after a year of near silence. Now, just in time for the film’s widespread Blu-ray and Paramount+ digital release, we have an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip with director John Krasinski, as he guides one actor through one of the heart-racing escape scenes.

Advertisement

“They’re not very welcome guests” Krasinski says of the perilous scene. “So this whole set is killing and running our family to get to that vat in the floor as fast as we can without dying.”

In the exclusive clip, Krasinski works with deaf actor Millicent Simmonds, guiding her through jumping in the rusted vat on the floor. With the help of an ASL translator, Krasinski tells Simmonds that even though the scene “looks great on camera,” she only has to make the jump if she feels ready.

It’s one of many chase scenes in the film, as the family faces fearsome aliens that attack anything that makes a sound. Emily Blunt returns as Evelyn Simmonds, leading her family after Krasinski’s character sacrifices himself to save his family in the first film. Cillian Murphy takes on the role of hardened survivor Lee.

Even as the pandemic entered 2021, A Quiet Place Part II became one of the major blockbusters of the year, bringing many moviegoers to the theaters p for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Following its theater-exclusive debut in May, A Quiet Place Part II became the first movie to pass the $100 million mark in the box office since March of last year, now sitting at $150 million. Even though the first A Quiet Place reeled in $350 million in 2018, its successor remains the top grossing film of the year so far, followed by F9.

A Quiet Place Part II is available to stream on Paramount+ starting today.