But what soon gets lost in this enjoyably mind-bending feast of visual psychedelia and self-aware plot turns—aside from a story that kids can easily follow—is the human-scaled heart so evident in the first act. Miles’ parents (Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Velez) are so specific and well-drawn on every level—like how they bristle at Miles’ friends immediately calling them by their first names—that their disappearance from most of the movie’s mid-section is sorely felt. Across The Spider-Verse is so intent on constantly showing us something new that it sometimes neglects the classical virtues and comforts of the old. And even if it’s the rare galaxy brain blockbuster to come off as a bit too busy and overplotted instead of lowest common denominator targeting, messiness is still messiness.

Luckily, it doesn’t prove fatal. In addition to expanding the series’ visual artistry and offering some amusing new characters (the snarling, anti-establishment Spider-Punk, voiced with Cockney-inflected attitude by Daniel Kaluuya, is a standout), Across The Spider-Verse retains the rapid-fire wit and thrilling action of its predecessor. That it falls short when it comes to matching the emotional impact of Into The Spider-Verse is further exemplified by a surprisingly abrupt cliffhanger conclusion that instead of sending the viewer out on a rousing high just makes one wonder why such an otherwise sharp franchise is going the route of weaker MCU entries in shortchanging its effectiveness as a stand-alone film to tease a future installment. That’s definitely one case where the film would’ve done well to heed Gwen’s opening promise of doing things differently.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse opens in theaters on June 2