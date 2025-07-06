Netflix is bringing back Cyberpunk: Edgerunners The streamer released a brief teaser to build up hype for the show's new "standalone 10-episode story."

Among the various video game adaptations that have crept out of the woodwork over the last several years, few have been better received—especially critically—than Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Based on flawed-but-fascinating 2020 title Cyberpunk 2077 (itself based on classic tabletop RPG Cyberpunk), the anime series told a standalone story set in the futuristic world of Night City, invoking the vibes, and a few of the characters, of the interactive work, while telling its own story of desperation and survival for those running amongst the shadows.

And while the series ended its 2022 set of episodes about as definitively as a TV show can—happy endings in Night City being about as rare as clean air or a spot of sky unobstructed by neon—Netflix has now revealed it’s bringing the show back. The streamer announced the news at Anime Expo 2025 earlier today, complete with a teaser that, well, let’s just say that if you haven’t watched the first season of the series, you might want to get caught up before clicking “Play” on the below video, because it’s definitive about the fact that the show is moving on to new characters and stories.