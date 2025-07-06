Netflix is bringing back Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The streamer released a brief teaser to build up hype for the show's new "standalone 10-episode story."

By William Hughes  |  July 5, 2025 | 10:00pm
TV News Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Netflix is bringing back Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Among the various video game adaptations that have crept out of the woodwork over the last several years, few have been better received—especially critically—than Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Based on flawed-but-fascinating 2020 title Cyberpunk 2077 (itself based on classic tabletop RPG Cyberpunk), the anime series told a standalone story set in the futuristic world of Night City, invoking the vibes, and a few of the characters, of the interactive work, while telling its own story of desperation and survival for those running amongst the shadows.

And while the series ended its 2022 set of episodes about as definitively as a TV show can—happy endings in Night City being about as rare as clean air or a spot of sky unobstructed by neon—Netflix has now revealed it’s bringing the show back. The streamer announced the news at Anime Expo 2025 earlier today, complete with a teaser that, well, let’s just say that if you haven’t watched the first season of the series, you might want to get caught up before clicking “Play” on the below video, because it’s definitive about the fact that the show is moving on to new characters and stories.

Still, exciting news for fans of the series, which is produced by Japanese animation studio Trigger. Showrunner Bartosz Sztybor will return to head up the new season, promising viewers that he intends to make the new version of the show “of course, sadder, but it will be also darker, more bloody, and more raw.” (Hooray!) Directing, meanwhile, will fall to Kai Ikarashi, who previously directed the sixth episode of the first season—including some of its most harrowing moments.

No word yet on when Cyberpunk: Edgerunners II will premiere, but here’s Netflix’s loose synopsis for the season:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 presents a new standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077— a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge. In a city that thrives in the spotlight of violence, one question remains: when the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?

[via The Verge]

 
