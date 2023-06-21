NO HARD FEELINGS – Official Red Band Trailer (HD)

Unfortunately No Hard Feelings runs out of gas way before its end. Once the relationship between Maddie and Percy is established, the screenplay fails to find them a satisfying resolution. Obviously the conceit must be revealed, recriminations must follow and the madcap pursuit of sex must end. Yet the laughs stop as well. Lawrence remains game, even adding a dash of vulnerability to her performance. But the screenplay doesn’t give her any fresh notes to play and the film limps to its finale.

As a summer lark, No Hard Feelings makes for a nice diversion. Lawrence’s fans will find much to like and her physical commitment to the comedy should add to her flock of admirers. Yet it still feels like an opportunity missed. There could’ve been more laughs, the raunchy elements could’ve been pushed harder. Most unforgivably when you have a movie star like Lawrence, a more focused, funnier screenplay should’ve been written.

No Hard Feelings opens in theaters on June 23