Shooting Stars | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

The basketball games in Shooting Stars are cheaply staged, played for maximum dramatic effect, and don’t matter at all. They are merely the moments when these boys, who may or may not become basketball stars, establish their character and moral quality. Wisely and somewhat surprisingly, Shooting Stars is about that process and those people.

With the elimination of James and his Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference finals just before the release of Shooting Stars, LeBron’s stoic acceptance of the loss is a lesson he learned as a young boy. The lesson is this; it’s good to be the King, but it’s better to remember that he got to be the King with the help and love of family, friends, and teammates. This is the story of Shooting Stars and it’s a story told well.

Shooting Stars streams on Peacock starting on June 2