John Goodman bombed his SNL audition, but thought he'd get hired anyway
To be fair, Goodman (then a recent college graduate with no real comedy background) was auditioning for the show's infamous 1980 season.John Goodman in The Righteous Gemstones, Screenshot: YouTube
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
John Goodman has a long history with Saturday Night Live, having hosted the series 13 times over the last 50 years. (Only Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin have done the job more often.) But while Goodman has always been game to play in Studio 8H—including a long run in the ’90s where he frequently cameoed on the series to play its version of Bill Clinton sex scandal sub-character Linda Tripp—it could have gone even further. This is per a new interview the Righteous Gemstones star gave to THR this week, tracing his long comedy career—including that time he auditioned for Saturday Night Live and was found wanting in comparison to Joe Piscopo.