Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, May 5. All times are Eastern.



The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Joshua Zeman, this is a pretty straightforward true-crime docuseries. It follows the case of notorious serial killer David Berkowitz, who pleaded guilty to eight shootings in New York City during the late 1970s. He was known as the .44 Caliber Killer because of his choice of weapon, but he coined the moniker ‘Son Of Sam’ for himself in letters he sent to the police and the press prior to his arrest. After he was apprehended in August 1977, the NYPD put the case behind them but journalist Maury Terry was convinced that Berkowitz didn’t act alone. Narrated by Paul Giamatti, who provides the voice for the late Terry, the docuseries explores that theory. The first episode catches the audience up to all the horrific shootings that took place in the city, ending with the infamous theory of how Berkowitz was part of a satanic cult and wasn’t the sole ‘Son Of Sam.’ The next three installments follow a straight trajectory, poring over new interviews, old footage, and compelling but unverified evidence that points a finger at the family of Samuel Carr, who lived down the street from Berkowitz (the killer initially claimed he was following the orders of Sam’s demon-possessed dog). The Sons Of Sam focuses on this angle while also looking at Terry’s life story and why he might’ve become obsessed with this case.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, 12:01 a.m.)

The Circle (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., season finale): Season two of this reality series wraps up with episode 13. While we wait to see where The Circle’s Cousin Greg doppelganger lands, look for another roundtable during the week with The A.V. Club staff discussing the season’s end.

Kids Say The Darndest Things (CBS, 8 p.m., season premiere): Tiffany Haddish returns to host season two of this reimagined version of the classic variety series of the same name. In the two-part premiere, titled “Wigging Out” and “The Kids Price Is Always Right,” Haddish and the kids from the show take a trip to visit CBS’s iconic game show The Price Is Right to play pricing games with host Drew Carey.